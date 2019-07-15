LONGVIEW, Texas — A popular Cajun eatery in Longview is saying "goodbye."

According to a Facebook post by the restaurant, Booshay's Bayou Cafe has closed its doors.

"We thank all of our wonderful friends and customers that have become like part of our family," the post reads. "Thank you for the good times and support!"

Booshay's opened on February 5, 2018, in the former Bootlegger Grill (Closed November 2017) and McCann Street Grill (Closed in October 2012) location at 1217 McCann Road.

The location, which had been an iconic gathering spot for Longview residents, served up Cajun classics such as jambalaya, etouffee, chicken and sausage gumbo, fried catfish and oysters.

Owner Brett Edmonds says he will now operate as a catering business for company parties, weddings, birthdays, reunions, festivals and special events.

Edmonds' catering trailer will also be set up at the Great Texas Balloon Race July 26-28.

To place a catering order, call (214) 299-1264.