BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Texarkana woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $60,000 from a booster club Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Nikki Diane May pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

The Attorney's Office says May served as the treasurer of the Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Booster Club.

According to information presented in court, from June 2017 to November 2018, May stole cash that had been received as donations to the club and used the club's debit card to withdraw funds from the club’s bank account for her own personal use.

May also delivered falsely reports of the club’s bank balances in order to hide her scheme from club officers and members. May stole more than $60,000 from the booster club.

The Attorney's Office says May could face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing and restitution to the parties involved. Additionally, May has agreed to forfeit $60,000.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Texarkana Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.