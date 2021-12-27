x
Boredom busters: Fun things to do in the Tyler area after Christmas

Here's a sample of outdoor and indoor activities in the Tyler area:
Credit: JJ Maldonado
The Caldwell Zoo will leave it optional for guest to wear masks at its location as of Wednesday. Employees will still be required to wear facial coverings.

TYLER, Texas — The holidays are coming to an end, but there's still plenty for children and families to do before school is back in session.

Enjoy the outdoors

These outdoor spots are great for taking a walk or just relaxing and enjoying nature:

The city of Tyler has 28 parks and 14 trails for walking or biking. City parks are open from sunrise to sunset, and trails are open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. For a full list of the parks and trails in Tyler, cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .

Read the full story with our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

