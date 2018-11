A head-on crash on Loop 49 has closed both lanes near FM 2493, otherwise known as Old Jacksonville Highway.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. DPS says a 2008 Ford SUV and a 2017 GMC SUV were the vehicles involved.

According to DPS, there is one known fatality. DPS did not give any information on any other injuries.

Multiple units from around the area are responding.

