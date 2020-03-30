BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Bowie County woman has died after contracting the coronavirus.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro, 70, died Saturday at Wadley Regional Medical Center. Her husband of 36 years, George Ciganeiro, 77, confirmed the news to the Texarkana newspaper. The hospital declined to comment.

The newspaper reports Brenda was not allowed visitors in her final days as the hospital locked down to help prevent the spread of the virus. She had been hospitalized for approximately three weeks.

Two other coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in East Texas as of Monday, March 30 -- one in Smith County and another in Van Zandt County.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 3, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

