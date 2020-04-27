BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Texarkana health officials reported Monday an eighth patient in Bowie County has died from COVID-19 in East Texas.
In all, 94 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Bowie County. So far, 47 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 240 patients are confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19, compared to only 33 deaths.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 23, 2 recoveries
- Angelina County - 46
- Bowie County - 94, 47 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 17, 8 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 72, 38 recoveries
- Harrison County - 83, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 24
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 5
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 7
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 123, 21 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 100, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Polk County - 18
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 34, 7 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 100, 13 recoveries
- Smith County - 139, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 15
- Trinity County - 8
- Upshur County - 13
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 7
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.