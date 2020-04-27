BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Texarkana health officials reported Monday an eighth patient in Bowie County has died from COVID-19 in East Texas.

In all, 94 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Bowie County. So far, 47 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the county. 

As of Monday afternoon, more than 240 patients are confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19, compared to only 33 deaths.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 23, 2 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 46
  • Bowie County - 94, 47 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 17, 8 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 13, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 72, 38 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 83, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 24
  • Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 5
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 7
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 123, 21 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Panola County - 100, 7 recoveries, 6 deaths
  • Polk County - 18
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 34, 7 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 100, 13 recoveries
  • Smith County - 139, 76 recoveries, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 15
  • Trinity County - 8
  • Upshur County - 13
  • Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
  • Wood County - 7

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.