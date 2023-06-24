Boy Scouts East Texas Area Council CEO retires after 30 years

“Times have changed, but they’ve always changed. Scouting is 110 years old,” Dewayne Stephens said.

TYLER, Texas — Scouting is alive and thriving.

“Times have changed, but they’ve always changed. Scouting is 110 years old,” Dewayne Stephens said. “Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, it doesn’t change. Those aren’t just mantras. They’re beliefs.”

The 12 points of the Scout Law represent a Scout’s purpose and guiding principles. The remaining six principles are obedience, cheerfulness, thrifty, bravery, cleanliness and reverence.