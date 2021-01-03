Brad Baca steps down as head football coach at Pittsburg

Baca came to Pittsburg from Chapel Hill as the head football coach and athletic director in 2015.

PITTSBURG, Texas — Pittsburg Pirates head football coach Brad Baca tells CBS19 he is stepping down from his position.

Baca came to Pittsburg from Chapel Hill as the head football coach and athletic director in 2015. He handed in his resignation Monday morning to "pursue other opportunities."

He graduated from Pilot Point High School in 2001. Baca spent two years at the Air Force Academy before transferring to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Baca's resume also includes:

Brownsboro (Quarterback coach)

Chapel Hill (Offensive coordinator)