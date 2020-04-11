Brandon ‘B.J.’ Fletcher wins bid for Harrison County sheriff

Fletcher ultimately decided to run for sheriff after Tom McCool withdrew his application for re-election for the 2020 campaign season.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher has been declared the winner of the race for Harrison County sheriff.

Fletcher ultimately decided to run for sheriff after Tom McCool withdrew his application for re-election for the 2020 campaign season.

Local Republican Party chair Lee Lester said Fletcher filed on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the last day of filing for the Nov. 2020 general election.

“Sheriff Tom McCool withdrew his application,” Lester said. McCool submitted his application for re-election when filing kicked off Nov. 9, 2019.

Fletcher defeated longtime Marshall Police Department officer George Gill in the race.

The results will be officials once they are canvassed by Harrison County officials.