Spring Hill names Brandon Joslin new head football coach

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD has named their new head football coach.
The Panthers' defensive coordinator Brandon Joslin will take over after Weston Griffis stepped down in Feb. 2022.
Joslin came to Spring Hill from Tatum in 2019 under then-head coach Jonny Louvier. He has 12 years total of coaching experience.
He has also had stints at Elysian Fields and Marshall.
Joslin is the district's ninth HC since 2004:
- Steve Gaddis, 1998-2004
- Robert Bero, 2005-2009
- Bill Poe, 2010-2011
- Bobby Chadwick, 2012
- Mark Sartain, 2013-2014
- Kelly Mercer, 2015-2018
- Jonny Louvier, 2019-2020
- Weston Griffis, 2020-2022
- Brandon Joslin, 2022
In a 2020 interview with CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, arguably the most successful former Spring Hill head football coach, Steve Gaddis, said what the Panthers need is stability.
“I think the big thing they’ve got to do is find somebody that’s gonna want to be there and be stable," Gaddis said to the Longview News-Journal.. "You can’t blame young coaches for wanting to move and better themselves. But they’ve got to find somebody that’s gonna love on the kids and want to stay at Spring Hill. At least see a kid from 7th grade through graduation. They haven’t had that lately. It’s all about finding stability.”
Gaddis recorded 100 victories over two eras (1989-1994, 1998-2004) with the Panthers and led them to the playoffs seven out of 13 years, winning or sharing three district championships. From 2000 through 2002, Spring Hill went 32-7, advancing twice to the third round and once to the state quarterfinals in 2002.