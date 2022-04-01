Spring Hill names Brandon Joslin new head football coach

Joslin is the school's ninth head coach since 2004.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill ISD has named their new head football coach.

The Panthers' defensive coordinator Brandon Joslin will take over after Weston Griffis stepped down in Feb. 2022.

Joslin came to Spring Hill from Tatum in 2019 under then-head coach Jonny Louvier. He has 12 years total of coaching experience.

He has also had stints at Elysian Fields and Marshall.

Joslin is the district's ninth HC since 2004:

Steve Gaddis, 1998-2004

Robert Bero, 2005-2009

Bill Poe, 2010-2011

Bobby Chadwick, 2012

Mark Sartain, 2013-2014

Kelly Mercer, 2015-2018

Jonny Louvier, 2019-2020

Weston Griffis, 2020-2022

Brandon Joslin, 2022

In a 2020 interview with CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, arguably the most successful former Spring Hill head football coach, Steve Gaddis, said what the Panthers need is stability.

“I think the big thing they’ve got to do is find somebody that’s gonna want to be there and be stable," Gaddis said to the Longview News-Journal.. "You can’t blame young coaches for wanting to move and better themselves. But they’ve got to find somebody that’s gonna love on the kids and want to stay at Spring Hill. At least see a kid from 7th grade through graduation. They haven’t had that lately. It’s all about finding stability.”