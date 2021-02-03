Breaking: $22 million Catholic center planned near Tyler

The National Catholic Register reported the development is called Veritatis Splendor, which means the "Splendor of Truth. "

TYLER, Texas — A retreat on a nearly 600-acre lot outside of Tyler to "serve Catholics in East Texas and worldwide" is being planned according to documents obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler and other Catholics confirmed to the newspaper they are supporting the creation of a large center. Organizers plan to include K-12 education buildings, an oratory, residences and a retreat as a part of the massive development on 575 acres located in the Winona area.

The National Catholic Register reported the development is called Veritatis Splendor, which means the "Splendor of Truth. "