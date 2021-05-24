AMBER Alert issued for toddler last seen in Amarillo

The 2-year-old boy and his father are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate number of NGM 3002.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday morning out of Amarillo. According to the Texas AMBER Alert Network, the search is on for a toddler and his father.

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 2. He is about 3 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr., 24. He is 5'10", weighs 240 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck. He's wanted in connection Alejandro Jr.'s abduction.

The suspect is driving a grey, 2014 Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate number of NGM 3002. The suspect was last heard from in Amarillo.