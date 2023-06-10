Major wreck blocks portion of Hawkins Parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department reported a major wreck that blocked a portion of Hawkins Parkway in Longview Saturday afternoon.
According to a police report, the crash occurred on Hawkins Pkwy. near the Eastman Rd. intersection.
All eastbound traffic is currently blocked at this time.
CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
