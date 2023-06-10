x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Major wreck blocks portion of Hawkins Parkway in Longview

The Longview Police Department reports that all eastbound traffic is block at this time.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department reported a major wreck that blocked a portion of Hawkins Parkway in Longview Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, the crash occurred on Hawkins Pkwy. near the Eastman Rd. intersection.

All eastbound traffic is currently blocked at this time.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out