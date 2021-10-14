BREAKING: Motorcyclist fires shot at officers during pursuit in Harrison County

The motorcyclists fire shots at a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy, striking the officer's vehicle. The officer was not harmed.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One officer was shot at during a vehicle pursuit in Harrison County on I-20 Eastbound between Longview and Marshall, the Harrison County Sheriff has confirmed.

At 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Harrison County Sheriff Deputies, Caddo Parish, Texas DPS, and Louisiana State Police were in pursuit of a motorcyclist who fled a Greenwood police officer.

The motorcyclists fire shots at a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy, striking the officer's vehicle. The officer was not harmed.

The motorcycle was stopped at the 599 mile marker near the Gregg County line.

The suspect was arrested and has been transferred to the Harrison County Jail with charges pending.