CUSHING, TX — The National Weather Service has found preliminary EF-1 Tornado Damage in Nacogdoches County in the community of Cushing.

The NWS will also be surveying damage in Morris County later today.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

© 2018 KYTX