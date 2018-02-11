CUSHING, TX — The National Weather Service has found preliminary EF-1 Tornado Damage in Nacogdoches County in the community of Cushing.
The NWS will also be surveying damage in Morris County later today.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens
