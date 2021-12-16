BREAKING: Tyler Police reporting shooting on Sutherland Dr., at least one shot

Witnesses saw what they described as a white Mercedes that is a possible suspect in the case. It was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police are reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Sutherland Dr.

Police were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

One person, an 18-year-old man, has been shot, officials say. The victim was alert and awake when officers arrived and was taken to a local hospital.

Neighbors in the area say they heard several gunshots.

Witnesses saw what they described as a white Mercedes that is a possible suspect in the case. It was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

If anybody has any information on this case, please call Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.