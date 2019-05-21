SMITH COUNTY, Texas — In a break with the stance of officials from the city of Tyler, Smith County’s elected officials pushed for a settlement Monday to a year-old lawsuit against how the city and county provide ambulance services.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Commissioner Cary Nix said UT Health East Texas EMS should not receive a renewed contract to be the county’s exclusive provider of ambulance services until the lawsuit is settled.

The disagreement will not stop residents from getting the ambulance services they need, but was a point of disagreement with officials from the city and from the president of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.

