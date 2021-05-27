Heading to the beach for Memorial Day? Brett Anthony's got you covered with Brett's Beach Ball Forecast!

CBS19's Brett Anthony has got you covered all summer long as you head to the beach!

TYLER, Texas — School's out and that means trips to the beach all season long!

That's why CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony created Brett's Beach Ball Forecast to make sure you're prepared as you head to your favorite beach this summer!

We're focusing on beaches that are roughly a day's-drive from East Texas - places like Galveston, Port Aransas, South Padre Island, Gulf Shores and even Destin!

So, before you load up the car, check out Brett's Beach Ball Forecast so you'll know if you'll be hitting the beach or hitting the local movie theater until the rain stops.

MEMORAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

No matter what beach you're headed to this weekend, it looks like there will be a lot of fun in the sun!

A late spring cold front brings a chance of rain to a few of our destinations. These aren't all day rains, but rather isolated to scattered showers for areas along the coastal bend of Texas to the Florida panhandle Saturday morning. South Padre Island likely stays dry!

Don't forget a sweatshirt for that evening or morning hunt for seashells. A north wind will mean morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s in Gulf Shores and Destin. And there might be some misty fog right around sunrise because of the cool air butting up against the warmer gulf waters. It'll warmer and more humid from Galveston to South Padre with morning temperatures in the 70s and lots of humidity.

You'll find an offshore flow along the Mississippi Gulf coast, that might be perfect for kite flying. Meantime the winds will be more on shore along the Texas Gulf Coast. And these onshore winds will help to bring 2'-4' swells from Galveston to South Padre. One-foot swells are being reported closer to Destin.

How about those water temperatures? It's still spring, so water temperatures have been consistently in the mid to upper 70s. That's not bad, but it'll certainly be a little chilly when you first get in the water!

Is there another beach we should include or some other information you would like to see from Brett's Beach Ball Forecast, just email Brett at BAnthony@CBS19.tv.