Local brewery closing its doors due to rising costs

GILMER, Texas — A popular East Texas brewery is shutting down after about four years in business.

Gilmer Brewing Company says they will be closing at the end of July.

The business made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon

"This is a post we never thought we'd have to make and is very difficult to put into the correct words," GBC said. "Unfortunately, over the past year, business hasn't been great and with the rising costs of everything that's required to brew and serve you with quality beers and provide a safe and welcoming spot to enjoy them, we've hit a spot no business ever wants to admit they're at - we can no longer maintain.

GBC is reminding residents they still have a couple of weekends to celebrate the good times over the past four years. 

"We will desperately miss all of you," GBC said.

