Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to visit Longview, Tyler for book signing event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is set to appear at signing events Friday in Longview and Tyler for his new book that he says hopes makes a case about why "it's important to hold onto our history."

Kilmeade will appear at noon Friday at Texas Music City in Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, and at 3 p.m. at the Longview Mall in the JC Penney court area. He said Thursday that this is his first time stopping the Longview area for a book tour. He added that visiting new places gives him an idea of who may be interested in his books and helps identify patriotic viewers and listeners.