A Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility staff member who contracted COVID-19 has filed a lawsuit alleging the company failed to provide a safe working environment during the pandemic.

Lolita Ingram filed the lawsuit against the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility and Stonegate Senior Living LLC, Briarcliff's parent company, in the 123rd District Court on Wednesday. She is seeking more than $1 million in relief from a jury trial. Ingram is represented by Casey Q. Carlile of the Carlile Law Firm in Marshall.

Briarcliff's facility was one of two Carthage nursing homes to see a large number of COVID-19 cases, with 72 cases and 11 deaths reported among residents and staff, according to statistics that have been released by Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones. The facility was celebrating becoming "COVID free" last week and planned a memorial and celebration of life on Friday.

