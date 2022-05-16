GAME ON: 'Bridal Wars' takes over East Texas

Fun events, music and much more greeted the brides and their teams on Sunday.

TYLER, Texas — It was "game on" Sunday at the Sunset Oaks in Tyler.

The wedding venue played host to "Bridal Wars," which came to East Texas for only the second time. The turnout was better than they could've imagined.

"We’re expecting anywhere between 250 to 300, which is amazing considering this is the second time this has ever been done in East Texas," said Maeghan Freijo, owner of Simply Chic events.

Freijo led the planning process in bringing the event to Sunset Oaks to help revolutionize the "traditional" bridal show experience.

"Bridal Wars is essentially a new take on bridal shows," Freijo said. "It’s not the typical, go booth to booth with vendors. You actually get to have fun; each vendor has a challenge they get to do with the bride."

There were countless events, each individually planned by the respective vendors. Some of them included flip cup, a giant castle-shaped bounce house, and fitness challenges. The best part -- it allowed brides and their teams to bond while also showing their competitive sides.

Those in attendance were met with live music, food trucks and opportunities to speak to the vendors to help create their perfect wedding.

Overall, the event organizers were pleasantly surprised by the turnout and positive response of "Bridal Wars". After seeing everyone having so much fun, Freijo is confident this won't be the last time this event takes place in East Texas.