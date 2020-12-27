Bright Spot: Quilt project provides Christmas gifts to foster home children

Cindy Parker helped to sew of 46 unique quilts to be delivered to foster children this year.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Cindy Parker made a lot of quilts for Christmas this year.

The design of the quilts may not always be fully understood, but the love will be. Parker, some of her relatives and even her next door neighbor have been working together to design, cut and sew 46 quilts to be delivered this Christmas to children in Foster’s Home for Children in Stephenville.

Parker’s church, the Carthage Church of Christ, always sends Christmas gifts to the foster home, but this year they added the quilts. The quilts come in all different sizes, depending on the child’s age. Parker designed each of them to be specific to a given child.

“The children, I knew what their name was, what their age was, what their favorite color was and what their theme was, what they enjoyed, what they like doing,” she said. “It’s all theme to that child.”