OFF THE TOP ROPE: Brittani Houghtlen makes history as Louisiana's first female pro wrestling promoter

LOUISIANA, USA — March is Women's History Month and this morning we're learning a little about the first female wrestling owner and promoter in the state of Louisiana.

The Morning Loop's Jason Garrett sat down with Brittani Houghtlen to hear how she got into the business.

Before we get to this point where we are now, let's go back to where it all started.

"I always was a wrestling fan," Houghtlen said. "I grew up in Ohio in a little town called Norwalk in the middle of nowhere and my parents watched wrestling, so I grew up on wrestling."

Houghtlen has secured her place in the professional wrestling history books as the first female owner and promoter in Louisiana, and in a sport that's typically dominated by men.

"Yeah it is a very male-dominated sport, and being a woman in pro wrestling in general, but being a woman promoter and the first ever in Louisiana I didn't realize that until I got my license. I didn't realize that I was making history."

She is the proud owner of Elev8 Pro, which she has owned for nearly two years. She's been in the wrestling business for six years.

So what is it like being a young female owner and promoter in this sport?

"It's rough, it really is one of those things you have to earn respect in every aspect of business, but when it comes to being a woman in professional wrestling who doesn't even wrestle...I don't take bumps, I don't get hit with chairs or go flying off the ropes so it's a little more push for me to have to earn respect and show them I know what I'm talking about, I know what I'm doing and I know the business," said Houghtlen.

Who is a great influence in this business that has power in a company or works in wrestling?

"Stephanie McMahon is definitely a huge influence when it comes to being able to run a company, be a woman in authority and get the point across, and also still be able to play a fun character," she said.

Houghtlen says Elev8 Pro will forever be her baby. They are expanding every day and puts the spotlight on wrestlers that are still learning. They also are a haven for wrestlers who have been in the business for years but has not been seen in Louisiana for some time.

"I like to push it when it comes to that, I don't give just one version of wrestling," she said. "I want to run the gambit, also I want to showcase more women's matches as well."

She is hoping to make history again. When the borders and travel opens back up, Pakistan is going to host its first ever women's wrestling tournament and guess who is the special commentator -- Houghtlen.

So, what does she think of all this travel and hard work.