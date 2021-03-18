BACK TO BUSINESS: Broadband internet in rural East Texas

Finding a reliable way to stay connected in rural East Texas is a huge challenge.

TYLER, Texas — If you live in one of the larger cities in East Texas, you likely have a high-speed internet connection. For those that live in the more rural parts of our area, internet connectivity is a constant challenge - one made worse by the pandemic and everything moving online as a result. In rural East Texas, internet providers are few and far between, and for many, traditional broadband service isn't even an option.

Cable company Charter is expanding to the area, as part of a deal that includes over a half million dollar investment in East Texas. $400 million will be spent by Charter, and $186 will be provided by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The money from the FCC is part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which works to bridge the divide between internet connectivity in cities and rural areas.

Brian Anderson, Senior Director of Communications at Charter, says the goal is to expand services to underserved cities and towns. "The need for expanded broadband throughout the state of Texas has been crystal clear. And so this is an opportunity now for Charter to be able to act in conjunction with the FCC and help bring the services to communities that have suffered over the last year," he said.

At the end of the day, what this means for East Texas is more choice for people who currently have to use satellite internet or wireless hotspots to stay connected. Charter plans to offer internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. "This is really about the folks that have no options in the way of getting broadband services that is really the at the core of this project. It's about people that aren't necessarily underserved. They're not served at all," Anderson added.

It is important to remember that these projects take time. Charter has to secure permits from the cities and counties they're building in, and the act of laying the cable across hundreds of miles is time-consuming. "We anticipate construction beginning in late 2021. And then we expect for all of the construction to be completed within a six year period. So we will be able to offer these services by 2027, Anderson said.