TYLER, Texas — Like many businesses in Texas, the Broadway Square Mall was back in business Friday May 1 for Phase One of reopening Texas’ economy.

“We feel like as an economic engine were important to the city, to Smith County and East Texas and we want to do our part,” said Terry Blevins, general manager of the mall.

The mall closed March 19 due to the coronavirus outbreak and over the last six weeks, different projects have been completed like safety protocols and health guidelines.

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

“We feel that our protocols that are in place are top notch and we’re doing everything that we can to help protect everyone that’s coming to the mall,” Blevins said.

The reopening of the Broadway Square Mall will help the local and Texas’ economy providing more than 1,200 jobs and more than $11 million of sales tax and over $900,000 in property tax revenue to the state.

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support. We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said Blevins.

The mall has new hours at this time, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6.