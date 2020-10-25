Brook Hill opens Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and Walk of Honor outdoor exhibit

BULLARD, Texas — Hundreds of veterans, active military members, civilians and students gathered outside Brook Hill's American Freedom Museum for the the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and Walk of Honor dedication ceremony Saturday morning.
The solemn event began with the presentation of the flag, as well as an opening prayer. Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. gave the address to the audience.
"Freedom isn't free," Ramirez proclaimed. "It costs. It's expensive."
