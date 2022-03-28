Brook Hill School announces $22.5 million campaign to fund educational buildings, improvements

The initiative has been titled Boldly Brook Hill: A Campaign for The Brook Hill School.

BULLARD, Texas — The Brook Hill School in Bullard has announced a $22.5 million capital campaign to fund several improvements, including a new fine arts center, chapel, playground for younger students and a dyslexia center for sixth through 12th grades.

Drew Durrett and Katy Kummerfeld, co-chairs of a volunteer-led campaign committee, said nearly $20 million has been committed to the campaign’s $22.5 million goal. The initiative has been titled Boldly Brook Hill: A Campaign for The Brook Hill School.

Projects to be funded through the Boldly Brook Hill campaign is the new fine arts center and chapel (including a 700-seat auditorium adjacent to its Ornelas Hall), a new lower-school playground, eight lighted tennis courts, renovations to the lower school library, an expansion of Ornelas Hall, upgrades to the residential life facilities, enhancements to the upper school science labs, improvements to campus security, athletic facilities and campus infrastructure.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of The Brook Hill School,” said Head of School Rod Fletcher. “This campaign will invest millions of dollars into strengthening an already world-class fine arts program. But it will also invest in academic and athletic programs, security enhancements, and so much more. Through the generosity of our families, the campaign will improve the academic, artistic, athletic, and spiritual environment we provide to every single Brook Hill student.”

The campaign also seeks to add a comprehensive learning enrichment and dyslexia center for grades six through 12 to supplement the lower school's current program. According to the school, this addition will help students who learn differently have access to the tools they need.

"This is more than Brook Hill has ever raised in its 25-year history and we’re so proud to be a part of something so important," Katy Kummerfeld said. "We love our Brook Hill family and can’t say enough great things about this special place. We made our gift in honor of our two girls, but also in honor of what Brook Hill does for our children every day and for the bright future they’ll enjoy because of this place."