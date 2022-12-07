Brook Hill School cheer squad places 1st in state championship

The squad is making history as this is the first state championship title that they have won in cheer.

BULLARD, Texas — The Brook Hill School competitive cheer squad has made history as they won first place in the Division IV Traditional Small 1A - 4A bracket at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Cheer Championship.

Each team was judged on execution on things like stunts and tumbling and received a rating based on their performance.

Tiffany Hubbard, who is the head coach, says she is proud of her team and how much hard work they put into this competition.

“They wanted to go out there and leave no doubt in anyone’s mind who was the best! And that is what they did," said Hubbard. "Being first in preliminaries is tough, but the toughest is competing one more time and keeping first. I am beyond proud of this team, not because of the championship, but they put in the work and never complained."

