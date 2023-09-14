Brookshire Grocery Co. announces plan to purchase property in West Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has announced the intent to purchase land in West Tyler with plans of building a “new generation” of Brookshire’s Food Stores.

“Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is excited to purchase the land at the corner of Earl Campbell Parkway and Loop 323 in West Tyler. The company intends on developing the land to build a new generation of Brookshire’s Food Store to serve the Tyler community,” they said.