Brookshire Grocery Co. continues to require masks for employees

TYLER, Texas — With the announcement of Gov. Greg Abbott ending the statewide mask mandate, businesses and schools are now left with the decision to either enforce their own mask policy, or follow the Abbott's orders and not require a face mask.

Brookshire Grocery Co. made a statement on Wednesday saying employees are required and customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks in the company's stores.

"As an essential business through the ongoing pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Company’s top priority is the health and safety of our employee-partners, customers and communities," the statement read. "Even after the statewide mask order is removed, BGC will strongly encourage customers and require employee-partners and vendors to wear face masks while in our stores."