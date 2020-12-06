TYLER, Texas — To show gratitude to its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending its hourly appreciation pay for over 14,000 retail and logistics employees to July 10.

This extension is a part of a pay increase that began March 24.

“We are 100 days into this pandemic and our employee-partners’ efforts continue to have a significant impact on our communities. We are extending the hero pay out of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co., said. “As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open with stringent cleaning precautions, so our customers and partners are safe. We are dedicated to our customers and honoring our partners for their incredible service.”

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.