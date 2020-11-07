Brookshire Grocery Co. extends hourly appreciation pay through Labor Day weekend

Through additional nine weeks of extra pay, Brookshire’s will have given over $21 million to employees through bonus checks, gift cards and temporary wage increases.

TYLER, Texas — In a continued effort to help its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending appreciation pay through Sept. 11 for its retail and logistics employees in recognition of their hard work serving customers.

The extension of $1 more per hour began March 24 at BGC.

Through additional nine weeks of extra pay, Brookshire’s will have given over $21 million to employees through bonus checks, gift cards, temporary wage increases for retail and logistics employees, retail incentives, employee discounts, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19, according to a company statement.