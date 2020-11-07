Brookshire Grocery Co. extends hourly appreciation pay through Labor Day weekend

TYLER, Texas — In a continued effort to help its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending appreciation pay through Sept. 11 for its retail and logistics employees in recognition of their hard work serving customers.
The extension of $1 more per hour began March 24 at BGC.
Through additional nine weeks of extra pay, Brookshire’s will have given over $21 million to employees through bonus checks, gift cards, temporary wage increases for retail and logistics employees, retail incentives, employee discounts, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19, according to a company statement.
You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.