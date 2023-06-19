Brookshire Grocery Co. offering free ice in Longview, Kilgore

LONGVIEW, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away free bags of ice to people affected by the power outages in the Longview and Kilgore area.
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods is giving away ice (while supplies last) to those who are without power at:
• Brookshire’s in Kilgore: 747 US-259 BUS, Kilgore
• Super 1 Foods in Longview: 2301 W Loop 281
• Super 1 Foods in Longview: 1217 E Marshall Ave.
BGC has also deployed its Community Kitchen and a team of employees to serve free hot meals (while supplies last) in the store parking lot of Super 1 Foods, located at 1217 E Marshall Ave. in Longview. The meal serving started at 11 a.m. and times are subject to change.
"At Brookshire Grocery Company, we are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need," the company said in a statement.