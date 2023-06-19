Brookshire Grocery Co. offering free ice in Longview, Kilgore

BGC has deployed its Community Kitchen and a team of employees to serve free hot meals in the store parking lot of Super 1 Foods (1217 E Marshall Ave in Longview).

LONGVIEW, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away free bags of ice to people affected by the power outages in the Longview and Kilgore area.

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods is giving away ice (while supplies last) to those who are without power at:

• Brookshire’s in Kilgore: 747 US-259 BUS, Kilgore

• Super 1 Foods in Longview: 2301 W Loop 281

• Super 1 Foods in Longview: 1217 E Marshall Ave.

BGC has also deployed its Community Kitchen and a team of employees to serve free hot meals (while supplies last) in the store parking lot of Super 1 Foods, located at 1217 E Marshall Ave. in Longview. The meal serving started at 11 a.m. and times are subject to change.