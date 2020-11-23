Brookshire Grocery Co. pharmacies to offer free COVID-19 vaccines when approved and available

Providing this free service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler-based company, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is actively preparing for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination once it’s approved and available for distribution.

As allocated by state officials, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will administer the vaccines to the public to support the goal of keeping communities safe by offering this vaccine at no cost to the patient. BGC says providing this free service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to participate in the plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines to best serve our communities. Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”

Once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, BGC pharmacy staff will partake in the necessary training to ensure the safe administration of the vaccine, as well as educating patients about the process. BGC pharmacists are trained to be vaccine administrators. BGC will share available information and updates regarding timing and distribution once the process moves forward.