All Brookshire Grocery Co. employees are now required to wear face masks in an effort by the company to protect both the workers and customers.

In accordance with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health authorities, BGC is giving enough face masks for all employees and encouraging customers to wear masks inside the company's stores, according to a BGC statement.

“We continuously update our protocols and procedures to help keep our employees and customers safe,” Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said. “Our team is doing a great job keeping our stores safe and protecting the health of others. We are very grateful to have been able to secure masks for our employees as an added layer of protection.”

