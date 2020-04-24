TYLER, Texas — In a continued effort to help its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving more than 14,000 retail employees each a bonus of up to a half-week's pay.

This is a second bonus with the first being a half-week's pay given in March. These bonuses are in addition to a pay increase of $1 per hour through May 1, BGC said in a news release.

The company has already invested $8 million, including the first half-week’s bonus pay, increased wages, an extra employee discount, on-site meals and a compensation plan for those who could be directly affected by the virus. BGC also helped with benefits like the temporary waiving of co-pays for medical services delivered through MDLive, according to the news release.

