Tyler-based grocery company to leave Russian products off shelves

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler-based grocery store company confirmed on Friday that its stores will continue to not sell Russian products.

In support of the Ukrainian citizens, Brookshire Grocery Company, which is headquartered in Tyler, said in a Facebook post that its stores' shelves will be "free of Russian products."

"Our company supports and prays for the people of Ukraine," the BGC statement read.