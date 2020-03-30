Brookshire Grocery Company has announced their stores will be open on Easter Sunday for the first time in their 92-year history to serve customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full statement from the company below:

As an essential business dedicated to serving our customers during this unprecedented time, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is proud to announce all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market stores will be open Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As a Christian company, BGC has traditionally prided itself on observing Christmas and Easter holidays but recognizes the calling to serve our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our founder, Wood T. Brookshire, believed it was his God-given calling to serve humanity through the grocery business. Today, we are also serving God by serving man during these times. It was not an easy decision to break from our 92-year history of closing on Easter, and we do not take it lightly.”

“Our customers have recognized our employee-partners as heroes for their service on the front lines and we are committed to being there for our customers through this,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have no way of knowing when this pandemic will be over, but we want our customers to know we are here for them. We are incredibly thankful for our employee-partners continued dedication and selfless service to our customers and we are glad they will be home with their families for Easter dinner.”

Most of our stores are receiving daily deliveries and our employees are stocking throughout the day to replenish. BGC is working with suppliers to address any outages stores may be experiencing. To support all customers in the 150 communities it serves, BGC stores have limits on certain high-demand items.

Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s Curbside hours will 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store’s personal shoppers fill customers’ orders by selecting the freshest products available and carefully following any special instructions. Orders are delivered to customers’ cars at their scheduled pick-up time in the curbside parking area.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

