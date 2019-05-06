TYLER, Texas — A big donation from the Brookshire's Grocery Company and Gatorade wrapped up a month-long initiative to help first responders as they work this summer.

The Tyler Fire Department received Gatorade products from the grocer to help firefighters keep cool and hydrated during the summer heat.

The department loaded up more than 400 cases of Gatorade donations.

"This is our seventh consecutive year to partner with Gatorade," Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble said.

Throughout the program, which ran from May 1 to May 28, customers at several Brookshire’s store locations received bonus points for Gatorade purchases and were encouraged to donate.