TYLER, Texas — Brookshire's is hosting a hiring event in Tyler this week.

According to a social media post from the company, the event to hire order selectors for their warehouse will take place on Wednesday, June 24, from 1:30-30 p.m., at the BGC Culinary Training Center, located at 200 Rice Road.

Applicants will have the potential to earn $15-$16/ hour after successful completion of the 90-day training period. Flexible schedules, including weekend shifts, are available.

RELATED: LIST: Who's hiring in East Texas?

BGC says they will be practicing social distancing. Applicants are asked to wear a face mask and temperatures checks will take place.

If you are interested in the event, please email LogisticsStaffing@brookshires.com to reserve your spot. To fill out an application, please click here.