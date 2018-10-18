TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. is moving its playground from the World of Wildlife Museum to Fresh, according to a post on the museum's social media page.

The company said the move and expansion of the playground is part of its 90th anniversary celebration.

The post said the current playground area on the Fresh by Brookshire's patio is for toddlers and young children and is open during store hours daily.

The new playground for older children will be located near the store’s north entrance and will be open daily until dusk.

Both playgrounds will be shaded, fenced, and include the playground equipment being moved from the Brookshire’s museum.

Brookshire's said the transition will take place over the next few weeks.

The company praised the community's support for the stores and said that is what allows the company to maintain the playgrounds at no charge as a community service.

The company said it is researching and evaluating options for the museum.

"While we do not discuss potential plans, we will make an announcement when any plans are finalized," the social media post reads.

The museum and playground were shut down on Sept. 1, 2017, after an ammonia leak at the Brookshire Grocery Co. warehouse resulted in the warehouse's evacuation and 11 people receiving treatment at area hospitals for exposure to the chemical.

