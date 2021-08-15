Brother stabs sisters, kills her in alteration in Smith County

The brother, identified as Michael Davis, 40, was transported to UT Health Tyler for minor injuries.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A woman has died and another man was injured after a late Friday evening stabbing in Smith County.

Smith County deputies were called to a disturbance at 13025 HWY 64 after receiving reports that a brother and a sister had stabbed each other.

When police arrived, the two were still fighting. The brother had to be physically removed from his sister so that deputies could start giving first aid.

Deputies performed CPR on the sister, but were unable to revive her. Paramedics called her death on the scene.

Michael Davis was taken into custody for Interference with Public Duties and booked into the Smith County Jail. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.