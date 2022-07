According to the report, Couey is 5'4' tall, weights approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen, Maylon Aleana Couey from the Brownsboro area. She was reported missing since July 1, 2022.

She has connections in Henderson County and the Dallas area.