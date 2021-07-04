Brownsboro ISD announces death of 8th-grader

Grace Montgomery died from injuries sustained in a car wreck.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — On Sunday, Brownsboro ISD has announced the death of one of their 8th-grade students, Grace Montgomery, who died from injuries sustained in a car wreck.

“I speak for the entire staff and student body at BJH when I say that we are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the news that Grace has passed away," said Brownsboro Junior High Principal Jacob Roach. "She had such a sweet soul, and she was a tremendous human being

Montgomery was described as a "wonderful" student who was involved in band, theatre, and athletics.

"Grace had achieved so much already, and she was on her way to mighty accomplishments in her life," Roach continued. "It was such a blessing for all of us at BJH and BISD to have had the privilege of knowing such a kind, generous, and driven young lady. We are praying for the Montgomery family during this difficult time."

Currently, funeral arrangements are unknown.

Brownsboro ISD also went on to acknowledge how difficult the loss of a peer, friend, and student can be in a school community. They urged parents to watch their children carefully for any signs of emotional trauma.