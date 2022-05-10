Brownsboro ISD to provide students with free breakfast, lunch this summer

Brownsboro ISD will be serving breakfast and lunch at Brownsboro Junior High, Monday - Thursday, May 31 - June 29

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSBORO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally produced in Sept. 2021.

Brownsboro ISD is doing their part to help out children past the last bell of the 2021-22 school year.

This summer, Brownsboro ISD will provide students 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 with healthy, no-cost summer meals with the help of Seamless Summer.

According to the district, Seamless Summer is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

"For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation," Brownsboro ISD said in a statement. " All children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life, with nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation."

According to recent data from the East Texas Food Bank, the Piney Woods is in a "crisis" ranking near the top for food insecurity in the state. The ETFB says one-in-five East Texans and one-in-four children experience food insecurity.

Brownsboro ISD will be serving breakfast and lunch at Brownsboro Junior High Monday - Thursday, May 31 - June 29. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m., with lunch to follow from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

No form of identification is required, children can simply show up.

To find a meal site near you: