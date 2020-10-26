Brownsboro ISD to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students starting Nov. 2

If you have any questions, please connect the district's Food Service Department Director, Gene Weinkauf.

TYLER, Texas — Brownsboro ISD will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students.

The program will begin on November 2.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the waivers for free meals for all children through the end of the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.