Brownsboro ISD to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students starting Nov. 2

TYLER, Texas — Brownsboro ISD will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students.
The program will begin on November 2.
If you have any questions, please connect the district's Food Service Department Director, Gene Weinkauf.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the waivers for free meals for all children through the end of the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This helps provide no-cost meals to all children at 90,000 sites across the country until June 30, 2021, the USDA said.