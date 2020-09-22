Brownsboro ISD to remain closed after unidentified odor sends students to hospital during homecoming game

Out of an abundance of caution, Brownsboro ISD has decided to keep all campuses closed on Tuesday due to an unidentified odor that caused some students to be hospitalized on Friday during the district’s homecoming football game.

In a statement on Monday, Brownsboro ISD said school leaders, along with county and city officials, are closely monitoring and evaluating the possible cause of Friday events.

“We are waiting on official reports and final conclusions to the investigation and want to be overly cautious for our students and staff,” the statement read. “We want to extend our thanks again to you for your patience as we navigate through these uncharted waters and your support knowing we are taking every precaution to ensure a safe return for our staff and students.”