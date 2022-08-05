x
DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. 

Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

Licea was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DPS said. 

