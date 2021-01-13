Brownsboro Police Department searching for runaway teen

Authorities say Chloe Hollowell struggles with anxiety and depression.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro Police Department is seeking help locating a missing runaway teen.

According to authorities, Chloe Hollowell, 14, was reported missing on Jan. 8 and was last seen in Brownsboro.

She is described as 5'6" and weighs 275 pounds with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Chloe struggles with anxiety and depression. She is under a doctor's care and is on medication, which she doesn't have.